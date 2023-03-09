Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In March 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin in March 2023 notes the Giratina V Alternate Art going up in value with huge, meaningful spikes.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, are doing now in March 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $299.99 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 186/196: $115.13 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $44.34 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 186/196: $36.79 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $22.58 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $18.66 Colress's Experiment Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/196: $11.70 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $11.64 Giratina V Full Art 186/196: $11.16 Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/196: $10.31

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $53.20 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $33.43 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG30/TC30: $12.07 Pikachu VMAX Black & Gold TG29/TC30: $10.77 Eternatus VMAX Character Super Rare TG22/TC30: $10.65

If you were waiting for the Giratina V Alternate Art to drop in value, I have bad news for you. It has, instead, increased by $30 this past month. The Aerodactyle V Alt Art has dropped though and will likely drop more. I don't see it remaining over $100 forever.

In the Trainer Gallery subset, Eternatus VMAX Character Super Rare has lost just under a third of its value in the past month.