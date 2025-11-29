Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: mega evolution, pokemon, pokemon cards, TCPI

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Mega Evolution in November 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the first set of the new transformative Mega Evolution era in November 2025.

Article Summary Track the hottest Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution cards and their market values for November 2025.

Mega Lucario ex and Mega Gardevoir ex Mega Hyper Rares remain the top chase cards despite recent price drops.

Special Illustration Rares and rare Trainer Supporters see significant value declines as hype cools.

Steep set value drops are expected, so collectors are advised to wait before buying singles.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution base set, which came out in September 2025, are doing now in November 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution base set, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mega Lucario ex Mega Hyper Rare 188/132: $470.26 Mega Gardevoir ex Mega Hyper Rare 187/132: $362.82 Mega Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 178/132: $212.82 Mega Lucario ex Special Illustration Rare 179/132: $206.56 Mega Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 177/132: $156.11 Mega Latias ex Special Illustration Rare 181/132: $111.97 Lillie's Determination Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 184/132: $94.00 Mega Absol ex Special Illustration Rare 180/132: $99.39 Mega Kangaskhan ex Special Illustration Rare 182/132: $88.09 Marshadow Illustration Rare 146/132: $68.01 Acerola's Mischief Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 183/132: $57.23 Lt. Surge's Bargain Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 185/132: $37.62 Lillie's Determination Full Art Trainer Supporter 169/132: $36.82 Ivysaur Illustration Rare 134/132: $36.82 Vulpix Illustration Rare 138/132: $30.82

Numbers are down, as is expected. A new era's base set generally always crashes as sets with stronger themes come out… but the crash here isn't happening quickly. The rarity of the Mega Hyper Rare Gold Cards will certainly keep numbers high for longer than usual.

Mega Lucario ex Mega Hyper Rare and Mega Gardevoir ex Mega Hyper Rare are both down by almost $140 each. Mega Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare is down by $115, Mega Lucario ex Special Illustration Rare by $70, Mega Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare by $60, Mega Latias ex Special Illustration Rare by $80, and Lillie's Determination Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter by over $70. Remember, the hype is sky-high right now and these are solid cards… but I would not recommend buying singles yet. Wait for a steeper drop.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!