Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In August 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020 are doing now in August 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $35.62 Scoop Up Net Gold Secret Rare 207/192: $24.45 Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $22.67 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $22.21 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $16.97 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $16.78 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $15.70 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $12.95 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $12.37 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $11.72 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $11.72 Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $11.53 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/192: $11.53 Twin Energy Gold Secret Rare 209/192: $10.74 Malamar VMAX Rainbow Rare 198/192: $9.56

While we have no movement on the set's closes thing to a chase card, Boss's Orders Full Art, we do have another Trainer gaining value. The Scoop Up Net Gold Secret Rare Trainer Item went up $7 this past month, which, considering its under $20 value in July 2022, is significant. It is currently valued at $24.45, but most of the available listings are higher in value. There are currently only nine listings with multiple cards sold this week, which could indicate a buyout due to playability.