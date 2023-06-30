Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet In July 2023

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Scarlet & Violet, which came out in March 2022, are doing now as we head into July 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 251/198: $52.65 Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 245/198: $33.81 Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 244/198: $37.21 Miriam Full Art Trainer Supporter 251/198: $22.30 Koraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 247/198: $20.76 Ralts Illustration Rare 211/198: $15.02 Tera Gyarados ex Full Art 225/198: $15.00 Nest Ball Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 255/198: $14.84 Tera Arcanine ex Full Art 224/198: $14.27 Kirlia Illustration Rare 212/198: $12.40 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 252/198: $11.62 Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 253/198: $10.33 Rare Candy Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 256/198: $10.18 Slowpoke Illustration Rare 204/198: $9.80 Professor's Research Full Art Trainer Supporter 240/198: $9.53

Female-driven Special Illustration Rares are reliably the chase cards of every Scarlet & Violet set so far, and it began here. Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter is still the top card of the set, but it has dropped $6 this month. The card that I initially thought would be the chase, Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare, is up $1 and is in second place, pulling ahead of Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare, which took a $6 drop.

