Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In September 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Shining Fates, which came out in February 2021, are doing.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Shiny Vault.

Shiny Charizard VMAX SV107/SV122: $141.94 Shiny Drizzile SV026/SV122: $25.58 Shiny Suicune SV022/SV122: $22.61 Shiny Inteleon SV027/SV122: $14.85 Shiny Decidueye SV003/SV122: $11.51 Black & Gold Eternatus VMAX SV122/SV122: $11.27 Shiny Galarian Rapidash SV048/SV122: $10.43 Shiny Galarian Ponyta SV047/SV122: $10.27 Shiny Ditto VMAX SV119/SV122: $10.05 Shiny Minccino SV093/SV122: $9.72

Now, for the top five of the main set:

Skyla Trainer Supporter Full Art 072/072: $16.50 Poké Kid Trainer Supporter Full Art 070/072: $5.68 Bird Keeper Trainer Supporter Full Art 066/072: $4.72 Piers Trainer Supporter Full Art 069/072: $4.62 Rose Trainer Supporter Full Art 071/072: $4.56

Wow, what a drop. This is the set that inspired me to start this series and start tracking Pokémon TCG sets monthly. Shining Fates was released at the height of the scalping crisis. I remember waiting in a huge line at Target as the restock came in, surrounded by baseball card collectors talking about buying and reselling cards. I got my tins there and then, for a couple of months, didn't find any more for MSRP. I ended up buying product that was majorly marked up and moved to buying singles too quickly. Back then, between March 2021 and May 2021 when I completed the set, there were multiple cards worth over $30. The Shiny Charizard VMAX dropped in value soon, with early sales upwards of $700 and dropping soon upon the set's release to about $300. Now, with Shining Fates product much easier to get, it seems to drop a bit more. I'd suggest buying some products while the set is available and then moving to singles as the value continues to drop. As product becomes less available, the value will eventually begin to rise again.