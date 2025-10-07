Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, White Flare

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: White Flare in October 2025

The Pokémon TCG released sister sets White Flare and Black Bolt with a combined full set of Unovan Illustration Rares and twin Victini cards.

Article Summary Discover the top-valued cards in Pokémon TCG's Scarlet & Violet – White Flare release as of October 2025

Victini Black & White Rare leads as the most valuable card, with Reshiram ex close behind in collector demand

White Flare and Black Bolt share the same coveted Victini art but feature exclusive set numbering for collectors

Track market trends, rare pulls, and must-have Illustration Rares from the fast-rising Scarlet & Violet block

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – White Flare, which came out in July 2025, are doing now in October 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – White Flare, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Victini Black & White Rare 172/086: $418.53 Reshiram ex Black & White Rare 173/086: $371.13 Reshiram ex Special Illustration Rare 166/086: $191.51 Hydreigon ex Special Illustration Rare 169/086: $84.57 Hilda Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 171/086: $65.37 Keldeo ex Special Illustration Rare 167/086: $65.20 Samurott Illustration Rare 107/086: $49.03 Oshawott Illustration Rare 105/086: $41.75 Zoroark Illustration Rare 143/086: $41.52 Jellicent ex Special Illustration Rare 168/086: $37.17 Chandelure Illustration Rare 103/086: $35.26 Emboar Illustration Rare 098/086: $30.85 Chandelure Illustration Rare 113/086: $25.16 Whimsicott ex Special Illustration Rare 165/086: $24.08 Zorua Illustration Rare 142/086: $21.17

This is our first time observing the value of White Flare. Both White Flare and its sister set, Black Bolt, feature the same Victini card as the top pull. Though the art is the same on the cards, the set numbering is exclusive to White Flare, making these cards a nightmare for completionist collectors. The chase cards of this set are a bit less valuable, but not by much. Outside of the Victini card, the two Reshiram Secret Rares are the ones to watch.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

