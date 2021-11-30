Pokémon TCG Water Blast Jungle Theme Deck On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listing pertaining primarily to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such items of a similar collectible nature, has put a copy of the Water Blast theme deck from the Pokémon Trading Card Game's Jungle expansion set up for auction! Featuring the likenesses of the Pokémon Vaporeon and Meowth, respectively, this deck features Water-type and Fighting-type Pokémon. Prospective bidders will have until Tuesday, November 30th, to place a bid on this really cool Pokémon TCG theme deck.

The description for this deck, as described on the back of the Water Blast theme deck's packaging, is that "The "Water Blast" deck is loaded with Water Pokémon to hose your opponents until they're all washed up!" Within this deck, you'll find creatures from such lines as Rhyhorn, Poliwag, and of course, Meowth and Eevee, with Eevee's evolution, Vaporeon, being a holofoil rare. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Is your dream to be the very best there ever was, but don't have a deck? If no, then here's the lot for you! An opened Water Blast Theme Deck. The deck includes 60 cards, 1 Pokémon coin, 10 damage counters, and 1 rule book everything you need to start on your journey! The box does not come with its original wrapping but everything is included. The corners are lightly blunted and the wrapping is intact. The original hang tab is still attached to the back of the deck. The overall condition is Excellent.

If you wish to get your paws on this Excellent copy of the Pokémon TCG's Water Blast theme deck, please kindly remember that you will have until Tuesday, November 30th, to place a bid on it. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!