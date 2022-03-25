Pokémon TCG's Next Set Astral Radiance Can Now Be Pre-Ordered

Pre-orders are now live for the next Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. This May 2022 set ventures into the Hisui region introduced in the open-world RPG Pokémon Legends: Arceus, with major hits featuring Darkrai, Origin Forme Palkia, Origin Forme Dialga, and the Hisuian Starters. The Pokémon Center has now released solicitation information for three major products including the Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance booster box, sleeved booster packs, and the Center-exclusive Elite Trainer Box. Let's take a look at these items.

Here is the Pokémon TCG's product solicitations for Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance releases along with links for you to pre-order.

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield-Astral Radiance Booster Display Box (36 Packs)

Travel back to a land of myths, legends, and wilderness as Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR and Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR shape the fabric of time and space! Decidueye, Typhlosion, and Samurott arrive as Hisuian Pokémon VSTAR, joining more Pokémon and Trainers from the ancient region of Hisui. Meanwhile, Shiny Pokémon reappear as Radiant Pokémon, with Radiant Greninja leading the charge in the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Astral Radiance expansion!

Includes 36 Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Astral Radiance booster packs

Each booster pack contains 10 cards and either 1 basic Energy or 1 VSTAR marker

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield-Astral Radiance Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box

This Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Astral Radiance Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box can be found only at Pokémon Center and comes with exclusive accessories—metal dice and a metallic coin—plus 10 booster packs (two more than in a standard Elite Trainer Box).

10 Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Astral Radiance booster packs Each booster pack contains 10 cards and either 1 basic Energy or 1 VSTAR marker

65 card sleeves featuring Darkrai

45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player's guide to the Sword & Shield—Astral Radiance expansion

A Pokémon TCG rulebook

6 metal damage-counter dice

1 metallic coin featuring Darkrai

2 acrylic condition markers

1 acrylic VSTAR marker

A collector's box to hold everything, with 4 dividers to keep it organized

A code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield-Astral Radiance Sleeved Booster Pack (10 Cards)

Includes 1 Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Astral Radiance booster pack

Booster pack contains 10 cards and either 1 basic Energy or 1 VSTAR marker