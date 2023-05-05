Prison City Announced For Release Later This August Play the latest free demo for the upcoming retro title Prison City, as the game is aiming to be released this August.

Indie developer Programancer and publisher Retroware released a free demo this week for their old-school title Prison City, along with a release window. This game will take you back to the glory days of NES side-scrolling shooters with killer synth soundtracks and even better action, as you play a prisoner trying to escape the entire city. You'll find references galore to classic action films as well as a fair share of gaming tropes from the era as you fight bosses and clear out areas filled with bad guys looking to take you down. Enjoy the demo on Steam right now as the game is being aimed for an August 2023 release.

"Prison City is an action-packed side-scrolling shooter where players use chakrams and grenades to battle through various levels, defeat bosses, and uncover hidden upgrades. The game features customizable gameplay and difficulty, a 'Boss Rush' mode for players to compete for the best time, and an excellent retro soundtrack by Raddland Studios. Prison City is packed with nods and homages to classic action movies and games from the 80s and 90s, including iconic one-liners, memorable characters, and familiar gameplay mechanics. Fans of the action genre will feel right at home."

"Players will fight their way across an entire city, grappling through eight or more zones that range from sewers and factories to nature preserves. Each zone presents its own unique challenges, from environmental hazards to powerful bosses that will put your skills to the test. The crime-ridden and crumbling city of Detroit was evacuated in 1995 and became an impenetrable mega-prison. In the present day (of 1997), an evil group has infiltrated and seized control. Former cop Hal Bruzer is called back from retirement by his mentor, "The Chief," to take down the 'Techno-Terrorists' and their appointed Wardens… to hopefully bring the 'spirit' of Detroit back!"