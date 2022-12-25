PUBG Mobile Launches Its Own Music Label "Beat Drop"

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games announced recently that they're launching a new music label for PUBG Mobile called Beat Drop. In what feels like an odd bit of crossover between gaming and music, the two companies are launching a label tied to the game, but it isn't an in-game thing, as the music they produce will basically be an in-game soundtrack. While we're sure they love the concept, this brings up a whole new set of issues for people who stream the game live on Twitch or YouTube, as we're sure it will all qualify for DMCA status if played. We got more info on the label from the announcement below.

"Beat Drop is set to keep the adrenaline pumping, providing music and music-related content to motivate PUBG Mobile's player base in its fast-paced battlegrounds. The new PUBG Mobile music label aims to shine a spotlight on amazing up-and-coming artists across the world, produce industry-defining tracks with established icons and provide players with epic songs to heighten their PUBG Mobile experience. A play on words, Beat Drop evokes sensations of the heart-pumping climax of an EDM song mixed with one of the game's most climactic moments, the classic "Airdrop" game element. The announcement comes just after PUBG Mobile's monumental, inaugural and award-winning in-game K-pop concert. The game has covered all kinds of genres, from partnerships with internationally renowned DJs and viral internet sensations to producing its own original music with POWER 4, PUBG Mobile's virtual band. All this has opened up the possibilities for the kinds of music PUBG Mobile can produce in the future under its own "Beat Drop" music label."

Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing at Tencent Games said, "Considering the game's rich history in musical partnerships, establishing a label is a natural progression for PUBG Mobile. We hope to inspire PUBG Mobile's players with incredible and moving soundtracks to their in-game lives and beyond. PUBG Mobile is dedicated to creative storytelling, and this new PUBG Mobile music label adds an additional medium to help us create powerful content for our community. We look forward to sharing "Beat Drop" with the world."