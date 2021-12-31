Raichu V Arrives In Pokémon TCG's Next Japanese Set, Star Birth

On January 14th, 2022, the Pokémon TCG will release the next Japanese set, the Arceus-themed Star Birth. Star Birth will debut the VSTAR mechanic with cards featuring Charizard, Shaymin, Arceus, and Whimsicott. The set, the first major release of the year, will partly be the basis for the next English-language expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars which will be released in February 2022. We cover both English-language and Japanese-language releases here on Bleeding Cool, as the Japanese sets will give us a peek into the future of what is coming down the line for international releases. Today, let's take a look at some cards previews from Star Birth.

Recently, I've been wondering if the Sword & Shield era was going to completely skip over a Raichu Ultra Rare. We have seen so many Pikachu-focused Vs in multiple sets and many, many promo cards. Rather than evolve Raichu into the competitive TCG, most of these cards can be paired with Pikachu VMAX. However, a new card that the Pokémon TCG's Japanese branch has shared finally reveals Raichu V coming in January's Star Birth. We may never see a staggeringly tall Raichu VMAX, but the presence of a V here opens up the possibility of a Raichu V Full Art or a Raichu V Alternate Art. We are now fourteen days away from the release of the set, so the coverage of these cards is going to ramp up dramatically in the next few days. You can also preview a Dusknoir holographic right next to the Raichu. What I find most interesting about these reveals is that they will begin to give us a strong idea of what Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars will look like. What we'll have to wait longer to see, though, is what cards from VMAX Climax will make it into the Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Trainer Gallery subset.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG news daily right here at Bleeding Cool! You can follow our Star Birth coverage using our official tag for the set and our Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars coverage using this tag for the set.