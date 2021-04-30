Rainy Lure Module Arrives in Pokémon GO for New Species

A new Lure Module is on the way to Pokémon GO. This new Rainy Lure Module will attract a specific type of Pokémon to Pokéstops (take a wild guess which types) and will allow a new Kalos-region Pokémon set to arrive in the game next week to evolve. However, this species has a quirk of evolution that previous Lure Module-evolvers didn't have. Let's get into the details.

Pokémon GO took to their official blog to announce the upcoming Module:

Rainy Lure Modules are coming to Pokémon GO! This Lure Module will attract certain Pokémon that like rain, such as Water-, Bug-, and Electric-type Pokémon. When you're near a PokéStop with an active Rainy Lure Module, you can evolve Sliggoo (the Evolution of Goomy) into Goodra. You can also evolve Sliggoo when the in-game weather is rainy.

All right, so we don't have a ton of specifics, but there are a few details we can gather and others we can dissect.

We can assume that this Rainy Lure Module is coming out in Pokémon GO on or before Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 at 10 AM local time. Normally, we'd have to wait for a specific date, but this was mentioned not in the announcement covering May 2021's overall events but rather specifically in the Luminous Legends X announcement. That makes it seem very much as if the rollout of this new Module is actually part of the event, so it follows that we can expect it to be live by the time the event kicks off.

Now, previous species that were able to evolve when near active Lure Modules could generally only evolve that one way. There is the exception of the Eeveelutions, which always also function once with the name trick. It's cool to see that the Goomy line will be able to essentially get a free version of this evolution if it's raining outside, so keep an eye to your weather. Rain may be a bummer, but it also might mean that you've come up on a Goodra.