Raw Fury Takes On Publishing Duties For KuloNiku: Bowl Up!

KuloNiku: Bowl Up! has a new publisher in Raw Fury, as the developers showed off more of the game in a brand-new reveal trailer

Article Summary Raw Fury is set to publish KuloNiku: Bowl Up!, a cozy cooking management sim from Gambir Studio.

Inherit a legendary meatball restaurant and compete to reclaim its former glory in KuloNiku: Bowl Up!

Cook, customize, and face fierce rivals in thrilling Meatball Brawls to impress rotating judges.

Meet quirky locals, upgrade your restaurant, and unlock new recipes for your hungry customers.

Indie game developer Gambir Studio announced that publisher Raw Fury will help release their upcoming game, KuloNiku: Bowl Up! In case you haven't had a chance to check the title out yet, this is a cooking management-sim where you'll take orders from your cozy little cafe, prepare and cook the food yourself, serve it to the customers to see how they enjoy it, and even enter into cooking competitions to gain notoriety among the community. You'll even do the dirty work to clean the place up and design it however you see fit. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game has not been given a proper release window yet.

KuloNiku: Bowl Up!

In KuloNiku: Bowl Up!, players have just inherited a once-famous meatball restaurant in the cozy town of KuloNiku. Players will take on eccentric orders from townsfolk, serve delicious meals, and bring the restaurant back to glory as the top eatery. However, players must beware – there's fierce competition from the town's flashiest rival: Souper Starz, run by the menacing rockstar chef, Stella. Ready to battle for the title of top eatery?

Cook Mouthwatering Recipes: Get ready to pour, sizzle, slice, and skewer! Cook juicy meatballs, fry up toppings, and prepare other delicious ingredients in a restaurant kitchen.

Win Thrilling Cooking Battles: In thrilling "Meatball Brawls," go head-to-head to impress a panel of rotating judges. It's not just about speed – it's about strategy, creativity, and mastering every step of the cooking process.

Upgrade & Customize The Restaurant: Keep things fresh! Unlock new tools, purchase better ingredients, personalize the restaurant with fun decorations, and discover brand-new recipes to keep the menu exciting and impress your customers.

Meet The Locals: Be introduced to colorful characters and arrange hangouts to increase your relationship levels. A whole city of best buds waits for you!

