Razer Reveals New Blade 14 Quartz Colorway & Skins

Razer revealed a couple of new additions to their lineup this week with the Blade 14 now in quartz, and new skins to add to products. Basically, you can now get the laptop looking as shiny and pink as you want with a new colorway option, which is currently available both online and in the Razer Store locations for $2,600. Meanwhile, the company also introduced its new line of skins, featuring different patterns that can be applied to both the Razer Blade and Apple MacBook, going for $25 for just the top and $60 if you want to decorate your laptop completely. To be clear, this is not protection for your laptop; this is just decoration, hence why they're called skins and not shields. It feels like we have to mention it because there are some people on social media already confused as to why the company would offer up anything for Apple unless it was protection. But no, it's just decor. You can read more about both of these items below.

Blade 14 Quartz Colorway Precision milled to a compact 0.66" x 8.66" x 12.59", the Blade 14 Quartz Edition is the most compact 14" gaming laptop boasting a battery life of up to 11 hours, allowing users to take their play anywhere. Equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce™️ RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, and QHD 165Hz display, the Blade 14 Quartz Edition is the perfect balance between power, portability, and style. In addition to the standard 1-year limited warranty, all 2022 Razer Blade laptops include a 2-year limited battery warranty for guaranteed care. Razer Skins – Peel. Press. Play. Today Razer introduced Razer Skins for select Apple MacBook laptops and added new Skin designs for their 2022 Blade laptops, allowing for even greater customization from common designs such as Black Camo and Carbon Fiber to unique designs such as Green Hex Camo and Geometric Mercury. Made with 3M Controltac Graphic Film with Comply Adhesive, each Skin is designed and manufactured in California by Razer. Skins can easily be applied to add an extra touch of personality and protection to a gamer's laptop and, easily as they go on, they can be repositioned or removed without concern for lasting marks or damage.