Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final Reveals Talent For Event

Red Bull has revealed their full lineup of talent that will be taking part in their Valorant-centric Campus Clutch World Final. This coming Saturday, 12 teams will enter the offline tourney in Madrid, and will feature an exclusive live audience and appearances from a number of leading figures in esports. That roster includes Oscar "mixwell" Cañellas, Brittani Johnson, Victoria "Gottimoxi" Johnson, Daniel "DDK" Kapadia, and Jessica "Jessgoat" Bolden. You can read the full details below as the event will kick off this weekend on Twitch and YouTube.

Red Bull Campus Clutch began in January with qualifiers and regional finals taking place in over 50 countries showcasing the finest student VALORANT players. Last month, the 50 National Final Winning teams entered the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final Knockout Round, a first of its kind event in VALORANT esports, which ran from June 3rd to 6th and culminated in an epic, 24 hour, non-stop livestream. The top 12 teams from all corners of the globe were decided and will now make their way to the World Final to compete on the biggest stage of their lives including; Bedel Ödeyenler from Turkey who defeated 1600 teams in the qualifier stage and Project S from Portugal who despite never meeting in real life managed to defeat the UK in the Knockout Round.

The Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final will run from July 17th to 18th. The pinnacle of the competition, the event will be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube, where players will compete for €20,000. The winning team will also receive VIP tickets to VALORANT Champions Tour where they will experience the event from the perspective of a player. They will also receive global recognition on broadcast during the event, with highlights from their momentous win played for viewers across the globe. Taking place offline in Madrid, the event is one of the first LAN competitions since April 2020. It will also feature a limited live, onsite audience to cheer on players and hype up the online viewers. The schedule for the World Final is as follows: