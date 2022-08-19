Redfall Developers Chat About The Game For QuakeCon 2022

This week during QuakeCon 2022, we got a slightly better glimpse into the world of Redfall with some of the developers. Four team members from developer studio Arkane Austin sat down for this video during the all-digital event to talk about their upcoming game. Those four are Studio Director Harvey Smith, Creative Director Ricardo Bare, Art Director Karen Segars, and Lead Producer Aaron Carter. The team gives about as candid of a 20-minute interview as they can about the game without revealing too much before you play it. This includes a look at the vampires, the characters, the weapons, the main storyline, and a number of other topics. You can enjoy the video down below as we patiently wait for the game to be released in 2023.

Redfall is an open-world, co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. Continuing Arkane's legacy of carefully crafted worlds and immersive sims, Redfall brings the studio's signature gameplay to this story-driven action shooter. The island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the citizens off from the outside world. Explore the open world and immerse yourself in a deep story campaign as you unravel the mystery behind the vampires' appearance. Ally with a handful of survivors against the creatures threatening to bleed the town dry. Redfall blends single- and multiplayer options seamlessly, allowing the player to venture into the darkness alone or to squad-up for up to four player co-op. Teammates can try different hero loadouts and combine their strengths to find creative solutions to the vampire apocalypse. You will collect an arsenal of specialized weaponry and customize your character with unique upgrades and abilities to suit your playstyle for guns blazing, stealth combat, and everything in-between.