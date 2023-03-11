Regidrago Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Elite Raid Use our Regidrago Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players to complete this new Elite Raid which introduces this new Legendary Pokémon.

A new Elite Raid comes to Pokémon GO today. These raids are in-person only and are more difficult to beat than normal raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the a raid boss that, unlike the previous Elite Raid boss Hoopa, actually debuts in these exclusive raids. It's Regidrago.

Top Regidrago Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regidrago counters as such:

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Primal Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades

Shadow Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regidrago with efficiency.

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Garchomp: Dragon Trail, Outrage

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regidrago can be defeated with two trainers… but just barely. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Regidrago cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regidrago will have a CP of 1699 in normal weather conditions and 2124 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!