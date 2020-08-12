Remedy Reveals Schedule For Control's Releases Starting With Steam

Remedy and 505 Games revealed details today about the release schedule for Control as the game now becomes unexclusive. Control: Ultimate Edition will drop on the platform on August 27th, followed by a digital version for Xbox One and PS4 on September 10th. After that, there will be a physical edition for both consoles at the end of 2020 along with a digital version for PS5 and XSX this holiday season. A physical edition for the next-gen consoles will follow sometime in early 2021. However, if you own the regular version of the game, you'll still need to drop an extra $30 on the game to get the Ultimate Edition upgrade on next-gen consoles, according to Eurogamer.

A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control…Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control? Winner of over 80 awards, Control is a visually stunning third-person action-adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Blending open-ended environments with the signature world-building and storytelling of renowned developer, Remedy Entertainment, Control presents an expansive and intensely gratifying gameplay experience. Uncover the mysteries: Can you handle the bureau's dark secrets? Unfold an epic supernatural struggle, filled with unexpected characters and bizarre events, as you search for your missing brother, and discover the truth that has brought you here.

