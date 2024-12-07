Posted in: Games, PAX Unplugged, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Evil Genius Games, Living Dead Media, return of the living dead, TTRPG

Return Of The Living Dead TTRPG Announced at PAX Unplugged

Evil Genius Games annoucned at PAX Unplugged they are making a new TTRPG, this one based on the Return of the Living Dead franchise

Article Summary Evil Genius Games unveils Return of the Living Dead TTRPG at PAX Unplugged.

New rules capture franchise's dark humor, punk aesthetic, and mayhem.

Veteran writer Nick Lowe to lead the creation of thrilling adventures.

Living Dead Media plans a new film and VR experience for 40th anniversary.

Evil Genius Games announced at PAX Unplugged they are bringing back a classic TTRPG system, as Return of the Living Dead will be added to their catalog. Working with Living Dead Media, the company will create a new adventure based on the zombie franchise through a licensing partnership with undisclosed details and timeframes at the time of announcement. EGG is already well-known for doing this with other franchises, as they have created TTRPG systems for Pacific Rim, Escape From New York, Rambo, Highlander, Total Recall, Universal Soldier, and Kong: Skull Island. We have more info below as we're now waiting on a proper release date.

Return of the Living Dead Cinematic Adventure

The Return of the Living Dead Cinematic Adventure will feature new rules and mechanics tailored to the franchise's dark humor, punk-rock aesthetic, and undead mayhem. It will also include four thrilling short adventures that immerse players in the franchise's macabre and zany universe. Evil Genius Games has enlisted veteran game designer Nick Lowe to spearhead the writing of this Cinematic Adventure. A respected freelance TTRPG writer from England, Lowe has an impressive portfolio, having worked on titles such as Earthdawn (FASA Games), Fate of the Norns: Ragnarök (Pendelhaven), and Cohors Cthulhu (Modiphius). A lifelong zombie film enthusiast, Lowe considers Return of the Living Dead a personal favorite and brings his expertise in horror, mythology, and 1980s pop culture to this project.

The collaboration comes as Living Dead Media gears up to reintroduce the Return of the Living Dead franchise to a new generation. In 2025, the company will launch an original feature film to mark the 40th anniversary of the cult classic, bringing the undead back to the big screen. Additionally, fans can look forward to a fully immersive VR experience, further solidifying the franchise's legacy as a trailblazer in zombie entertainment. For fans of horror, roleplaying games, and the undead, this partnership promises an unforgettable adventure into the punk-rock world of Return of the Living Dead.

