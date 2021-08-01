Review: Necromunda Releases For House Delaque, By Games Workshop

Games Workshop has cultivated a very dark, very grim setting with the future they've created for the 41st Millennium. In addition to the various intellectual properties that are Warhammer 40,000 and Kill Team, not to mention scores of other, more specialized games, Games Workshop has brought back Necromunda with the Dark Uprising boxed set, which we had reviewed quite a while ago. But this… The boxed set we have in our hands right now is something else. Something darker, grimmer, and certainly more sinister. Yes, we have ahold of House Delaque's Nacht-Ghul, Psy-Gheists and Piscean Spektor boxed set, as well as the source rulebook for House Delaque: House of Shadow. Here is what we think about the two!

The nearly 100-piece kit is intricate, especially given that it only makes seven minis: In addition to the two Nacht-Ghul, the two Psy-Geists, and the one Piscean Spektor, we also have two Psychoterric Wurms. However, the models therein are but a sampling of those described in full in House of Shadow.

Out of respect for Games Workshop, it's better that we link you to their informative article on House Delaque's recent releases from the Warhammer Community official news hub than give you a look into the mechanics in this book, but what we can grant you besides that is the information of what its contents entail in a general sense:

A history of House Delaque

Rules for running Delaque gangs in Necromunda

Rules pertaining to Hired Guns, Dramatis Personae, and Hangers-on

Expanded rules for running House Delaque-based gangs (including sub-plots, skill sets, and terrain, among other things)

and scenarios revolving around House Delaque

If you're interested in learning more about House Delaque in Necromunda, the House of Shadow book seems like a great entry point for the faction. Meanwhile, what do you think about this game, this faction, or perhaps Games Workshop itself? Are they running the tightest (space) ship ever in terms of gaming and/or franchise efficiency? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!