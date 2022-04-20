Rhythm Sprout Gains TinyBuild Games As New Publisher

The crew at tinyBuild Games announced this week that they will be taking over as the publisher for the game Rhythm Sprout. Developed by SURT, this is a new rhythm-action title in which you'll be slicing and dicing your way through a zany story with a colorful cast of characters, all set to the beat of an original soundtrack. The game doesn't have an official release date yet, however, you can check it out in two different ways. The first is to try the free demo on Steam, and the second is to check it out at PAX East 2022 at the tinyBuild booth. Here's some more info on the game.

Step, attack and dodge with every hit of the note. Master the enemy patterns to don't miss a beat. Every level explores it's own visual and audio theme, inspired by a variety of music genres and time-periods. You'll see a number of unique colorful environments and face a charming cast of sweet villains. Meet the adorable characters and unravel the quirky story with a funny dialogue interactions. You play as the Chosen Onion – Sprout – saviour of the Vegetable Kingdom. Will you stop the King Sugar Daddy's Bad Sweets Army? And what about that… princess … what was her name, again? Designed to be accessible for newcomers with a 3-button controls scheme and approachable visuals. We keep major focus on providing a refreshing challenge for the vets of the rhythm action genre. Give it a try and don't miss a beat!

Designed to be accessible to rhythm game newcomers but still refreshingly challenging, Rhythm Sprout uses a simple three-button control scheme to bounce your way through its crisp and clean beat-maps. Score-chasing pros able to activate Sugar Rush score-multiplier mode for those really technical solos you're just itching to show off with. Rhythm Sprout is more than just great music, too. Every stage features a unique environment to bounce through, and its own cast of deliciously weird villains. Between dance-battles, players will explore the Vegetable Kingdom, meet its strange but charming inhabitants, and maybe get around to rescuing Princess Cauliflower along the way.