Riot Games Releases Details On K/DA Return To League Of Legends

Riot Games revealed the full content release happening this week for K/DA as the K-Pop group returns to League Of Legends. We got the details below from Rio as they are also making their return to Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra with a ton of content. If you couldn't tell from the hype today, the company would very much like you to buy their new EP and get all on board with every piece of merch and promotional material for the group they have coming out. Which if you're a fan of the group, this is heaven. If you're not, this is probably going to be sensory overload for the month of October.

League Of Legends

As a part of the Worlds 2020 event in League of Legends, Seraphine, the newest champion to hit the Rift will be debuting in the Public Beta Environment (PBE) on October 13, 2020, along with an Ultimate skin of her social media persona, K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine. Joining her are the global popstars, K/DA, with new 2020 skins based on their iridescent promotional outfits: K/DA ALL OUT Ahri, K/DA ALL OUT Akali, K/DA ALL OUT Evelynn, and K/DA ALL OUT Kai'Sa. And finally, K/DA ALL OUT Kai'Sa Prestige Edition will be unlockable with 2000 Worlds Tokens until November 24, 2020. These skins will also be available for preview starting today in PBE. Seraphine, her K/DA ALL OUT skin, and the new K/DA ALL OUT skins will be available starting October 29, 2020 at 1PM PT.

Seraphine the Starry-Eyed Songstress – Champion (Support/Mid)

K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine – Ultimate Skin for 3250 RP (featuring three different forms to unlock once purchased based on her social media journey)

K/DA ALL OUT Ahri – Epic Skin for 1350 RP

K/DA ALL OUT Evelynn – Epic Skin for 1350 RP

K/DA ALL OUT Akali – Epic Skin for 1350 RP

K/DA ALL OUT Kai'Sa – Epic Skin for 1350 RP

K/DA ALL OUT Kai'Sa Prestige Edition – Prestige Skin unlockable with 2000 Worlds Tokens

Legends Of Runeterra

In Legends of Runeterra, the celebration is in full swing with the K/DA ALL OUT Event. Anyone who plays Legends of Runeterra starting October 28, 2020 will receive the K/DA ALL OUT Event Pass for free, which will give them a full set of epic spell cards inspired by K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine, Ahri, Evelynn, Akali, and Kai'Sa.

New Cards – Epic spell cards inspired by each of the K/DA members and their newest collaborator, Seraphine come to Runeterra as a permanent update for player's collections.

K/DA ALL OUT Event Pass – All players will receive a free Event Pass when they log onto Legends of Runeterra starting October 28, 2020, containing a full set of the new K/DA cards. The pass can be upgraded to include a brand new Guardian called Stellacorn, new K/DA inspired Guardians variants, emotes, and card backs.

K/DA Game Mode – In the all new game mode, K/DA Star Power, players can choose from five decks inspired by each K/DA member and Seraphine. Each deck comes with a unique always-on ability that compliments the featured spell.

K/DA Board – The all new K/DA Board comes equipped with special instrumental versions of iconic K/DA music, which players can swap mid-match to create the perfect mix.

Teamfight Tactics

Players will be able to purchase new Little Legends variants for Featherknight, Hushtail, Squink, Furyhorn, Lightcharger, in two variants inspired by K/DA's original and the new ALL OUT skins and EP. The K/DA Little Legends eggs will cost 490RP each and each variant will be available for direct purchase at 925RP. The K/DA-inspired Little Legends will be available on November 12, 2020.