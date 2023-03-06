Rocket League Season 10 Will Launch This Wednesday Psyonix has released new details of what to expect in Rocket League Season 10, including a new collab with Volkswagen.

Psyonix revealed that they are about to launch Season 10 for Rocket League, as the season will officially start on Wednesday, March 8th. The new season has got some interesting things cooking as players will be able to dive into an all-new Rocket Pass, as well as take the wheel of a new car being added to the game as you'll be able to compete using the Volkswagen Golf II GTI. No, we're not kidding, and that looks pretty fun to us, considering all the other cars they've included in the game over the years. You'll also see a bit of a map change as Arena has been given a new variant design that gives you an evening feeling near an oasis. We have more notes and the trailer below, as you can get the finer details from their website.

"Rocket League Season 10's Rocket Pass features the Volkswagen Golf II GTI, an iconic fast-driving hatchback. Players who get Rocket Pass Premium will immediately unlock the in-game Volkswagen Golf GTI (Octane hitbox), and have the chance to unlock an upgraded Volkswagen Golf GTI RLE as they level up in the Rocket Pass."

New Arena Variant – In Season 10, players can explore the new Deadeye Canyon (Oasis) variant.

– In Season 10, players can explore the new Deadeye Canyon (Oasis) variant. Average Wait Time Counter – An Average Wait Time counter for Online Playlists will be added with the game update ahead of the Season launch. Players will now see an estimated wait time while waiting to find an Online match, replacing the current Playlist Population (Good, Great, Amazing) display.

– An Average Wait Time counter for Online Playlists will be added with the game update ahead of the Season launch. Players will now see an estimated wait time while waiting to find an Online match, replacing the current Playlist Population (Good, Great, Amazing) display. New In-Game Event – A new in-game Limited Time Event will take place later this season with a car-focused spin. More details will be revealed next month.

– A new in-game Limited Time Event will take place later this season with a car-focused spin. More details will be revealed next month. Season Rewards and More – Season 9 Competitive Rewards will be distributed shortly after Season 10 begins. The Season also introduces new tranquil Competitive Tournament rewards.