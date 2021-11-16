Roll20Con 2021 Showed Off Several New Announcements

Roll20Con 2021 took place over the weekend and, and this year they revealed a ton of gaming announcements over all three days. The biggest piece of info was the release of the companion mobile app from the platform which is now available to iOS and Android users. The company also announced character creation in the Character Vault, which focuses on taking the platform internationally, as well as improving page organization for all players. We have some info on other announcements below, as you can catch up on all of the videos from the events on YouTube and Twitch.

"The team at Roll20 works tirelessly to constantly deliver updates to a deep set of features that make playing easier and add elements that immerse players in the game," said Ankit Lal, President of Roll20. "We're extremely proud of our new Mobile App in particular. We believe it's the foundation of a new player-focus that will ultimately make life easier for everyone at the table – with better, more informed players making life easier on all GMs. But, that's not all we showed off at Roll20Con – whether it's new games, upcoming product updates or the first-ever glimpses at exciting IPs coming to tabletop like the Power Rangers, Roll20Con is all about celebrating tabletop gaming!" Revealed at Roll20Con during Friday's D&D Strixhaven playthrough presentation, the Roll20 Mobile App launches with multiple killer features, including:

The ability to easily view your Roll20 character sheets including character stats, skills, and proficiencies

Rolls for abilities, combat, and spells

Use your favorite math rocks or send all your rolls right to the VTT chat, powered by Roll20's signature quantum roll server

Make non-combat skill checks like persuasion and investigation

Players can manage and track their ever-important HP, available spell slots, inventory, hit dice, and death saves – all from within the app

