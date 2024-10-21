Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Romancing SaGa 2, Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Releases New Launch Trailer

Square Enix has released the official launch trailer for Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven as the game comes out this week

Article Summary Square Enix releases launch trailer for Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven.

The game features a remake of the 1993 classic with new and original SaGa elements.

Players lead Varennes Empire, confronting the vengeful Seven Heroes across generations.

Enhanced 3D graphics, strategic combat, and new features highlight the classic revival.

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven, as we have the official launch trailer ahead of the game's release. In case you weren't already aware, this is a full remake of the original Romancing SaGa 2 from 1993, featuring both new and classic SaGa franchise features to give longtime fans something to love and newer fans an entirely new story to explore. The game will be released on October 24, but before that, enjoy the trailer above!

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven

The Seven Heroes were once hailed as saviors, but the ancients feared their power and banished them to another dimension. It was foretold that they would return to save the world once more… Thousands of years have passed, and the heroes have become legends. Furious that humankind has forgotten their many sacrifices, they have now returned as villains bent on revenge. As legions of monsters swarm the world, take on the role of Ruler of the Empire of Varennes. Defend your legacy across successive generations, expand your realm, and defeat the vengeful Seven Heroes one by one!

Characters & Imperial Succession: Join forces with characters from over 30 different classes featuring a wide variety of professions and races, each with their own favored weapons, unique abilities, and effective tactics. Choose the next Emperor from this wide pool of candidates, each eligible to inherit the throne and become the next protagonist.

The knowledge and abilities of previous rulers are passed down to the next through the mystical art of inheritance magic, forging a lasting bond between you and your chosen characters.

Join forces with characters from over 30 different classes featuring a wide variety of professions and races, each with their own favored weapons, unique abilities, and effective tactics. Choose the next Emperor from this wide pool of candidates, each eligible to inherit the throne and become the next protagonist. The knowledge and abilities of previous rulers are passed down to the next through the mystical art of inheritance magic, forging a lasting bond between you and your chosen characters. Free-Form Scenario: The game presents a unique story structure that offers a vast array of narrative experiences in response to your choices and which objectives you tackle first—from how you expand the Empire to what order you challenge the Seven Heroes. Your actions and decisions will dramatically alter the course of the Emperor's journey.

The game presents a unique story structure that offers a vast array of narrative experiences in response to your choices and which objectives you tackle first—from how you expand the Empire to what order you challenge the Seven Heroes. Your actions and decisions will dramatically alter the course of the Emperor's journey. Combat: The original strategic turn-based battle system has been further enhanced to a timeline system. Enjoy all the classic SaGa mechanics like "Glimmers," where you learn new abilities whilst in the heat of battle, and "Formations," which provide unique benefits to the retinue based on composition. Furthermore, the remake welcomes the new "United Attack" feature to perform combination attacks with your retinue members to turn the tide of battle!

The original strategic turn-based battle system has been further enhanced to a timeline system. Enjoy all the classic SaGa mechanics like "Glimmers," where you learn new abilities whilst in the heat of battle, and "Formations," which provide unique benefits to the retinue based on composition. Furthermore, the remake welcomes the new "United Attack" feature to perform combination attacks with your retinue members to turn the tide of battle! Graphics: The 2D-pixel sprites of the original game are now modeled in full 3D while retaining their charming, familiar appearances based on the beautiful concept illustrations by Tomomi Kobayashi. All towns and dungeons are now also fully rendered with reworked terrains and layouts.

The 2D-pixel sprites of the original game are now modeled in full 3D while retaining their charming, familiar appearances based on the beautiful concept illustrations by Tomomi Kobayashi. All towns and dungeons are now also fully rendered with reworked terrains and layouts. Difficulty Settings: Select from one of three difficulty levels to match your preferred playstyle, from Casual, Normal, to Hard (Classic). Casual offers a story-focused experience with less emphasis on battle, while Normal is recommended for veteran RPG players looking for a balanced game. Hard (Classic) is perfect for players looking for the brutal but satisfying challenge of the original 1993 version.

Music & Voices: Kenji Ito, the composer for the original Romancing SaGa 2, returns with a vengeance to present a beautiful soundtrack full of new arrangements! The music can be toggled between the original and new versions from the Options screen. Furthermore, all event scenes in Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven now feature full Japanese and English voice acting!

