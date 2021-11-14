Runescape Is Getting A Retrospect Book From Dark Horse Comics

Jagex has partnered with Dark Horse Comics to release a brand new book about RuneScape called RuneScape: The First 20 Years. This is basically a comprehensive book detailing the history of the franchise from its early days, through several expansions, the impact in the real world, and everything in-between. This hardbound book is basically every player's dream who loves the franchise and wants a piece of history to look through, whether it be on the shelf or on a coffee table. You can currently get the book both online and through shops for $40. Here's a bit more about it from the team.

Delivering an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the iconic online fantasy RPG as it celebrates its 20th anniversary year, RuneScape: The First 20 Years charts the history and art of the game's world of Gielinor. Across 224 pages, the book explores the detailed tapestry of RuneScape and sister-title Old School RuneScape through exclusive interviews with the designers and developers alongside hundreds of full-colour illustrations spanning the entire two decades of its storied history. Written by journalist Alex Calvin, the book covers the most significant stories behind the game's origins, the people behind it, the tale of its evolution, and where it's going next. Its chapters include The Birth of RuneScape, The Age of Discovery, RuneScape IRL, Evolve or Go Home, Old School Cool, The Sixth Age of RuneScape, and The Next 20 Years.

"RuneScape's 20th anniversary highlights that there's something truly magical about its world, its gameplay, its players, and the people who bring it to life and RuneScape: The First 20 Years, is the story of that magic. Together with Dark Horse Books and author Alex Calvin, we've captured memories, adventures, stories, and friendships to tell how RuneScape and Old School RuneScape became the living games that they are today. "RuneScape's world of Gielinor is steeped in history, characters, lore, and inhabited by an incredible community of players who, alongside everyone at Jagex, have shared memories from the past two decades. This book is for every citizen of our shared world to enjoy."