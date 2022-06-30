Samsung Officially Launches Their New Smart TV Gaming Hub

Samsung has officially launched its brand new Gaming Hub today, which can be found in certain Smart TV models. If you haven't checked this out yet, this has been designed to be an all-in-one game streaming discovery platform in which you'll be able to access multiple platforms all in the same place. This includes working with several partners including Xbox (who added Game Pass), NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik, and finally Amazon Luna in the near future. You'll be able to find the hub in the 2022 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs and 2022 Smart Monitor Series, as the team has made it possible to bridge their hardware and software together with specific gaming companies for what they're calling an "optimal gaming experience". We have more into on ti below as those with these models can access the new hub once they update their TV's software.

Powered by Tizen, Samsung Gaming Hub allows players to instantly access the games they love from industry-leading partners such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik, and coming soon, Amazon Luna in addition to their gaming consoles and PC, all in one convenient place. Players can use their favorite accessories, such as Bluetooth headsets and controllers with the Samsung Gaming Hub without the need to purchase new hardware – making it easier to access games than ever before. Additionally, users will be able to see expertly curated recommendations based on the latest and most popular games.

The Samsung Gaming Hub also seamlessly integrates music and streaming services to provide access to more entertainment options during gameplay, with easy connection to Twitch, YouTube, and Spotify directly on the Gaming Hub experience menu. Players can get the latest gaming news, watch tutorials, play their favorite music and podcasts and view trailers from the most anticipated games all from the new and convenient Gaming Hub.

Players can also look forward to an amazing gaming experience thanks to advanced motion enhancements and latency reducing technology across Samsung's 2022 Smart TV lineup and 2022 Smart Monitor Series. Samsung's latest lineups introduce faster decoding and optimized buffer control technology which reduces the input lag by more than an average of 30 percent compared to the previous models. Additionally, Samsung's latest AI upscaling technology optimizes game graphics, providing incredible 4K and 8K resolution with high color accuracy and sharpness.