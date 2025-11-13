Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Neowiz, Video Games | Tagged: Sanabi: A Haunted Day, Wonder Potion

Sanabi: A Haunted Day Has Been Given a Release Date

Sanabi: A Haunted Day has been given a proper release date as the totally free expansion launches near the end of November

Play as Major Song in a scrapyard mission set just after the main Sanabi game's storyline ends.

Master new aerial moves and a shotgun combo for intense combat and agile platforming action.

Unravel a mysterious treason plot involving dangerous robots and ominous phenomena in Hanyang.

Indie game developer Wonder Potion and publisher Neowiz have confirmed the official release date for Sanabi: A Haunted Day. This serves as a totally free DLC to the original Sanabi, as the events of this follow almost immediately after the conclusion to the base game. The story focuses on Major Song during her time at Uigeumbu No. 12, as we pick up with her following a lead into a dangerous scrapyard. The gameplay for this content will allow you to combine recoverable jumps with Song's shotgun for some amazing aerial maneuvers. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the DLC will launmch on November 27, 2025.

Sanabi: A Haunted Day

13 years ago, under an unreasonable order from her superior, Major Song headed to a suspicious scrapyard outside of Hanyang. What awaited her there was a hail of bullets, explosions… and a general with a steel tiger? The playable character of this spin-off is Major Song, during her time serving in Uigeumbu No.12, before she met the General.

Major Song can perform agile aerial maneuvers with precision. Combined with her unique abilities – a recoverable mid-air jump and expert use of a shotgun – she becomes a formidable opponent, even against a General. From Burst Mode, which defends against enemy attacks and boosts the power of all actions, to the enhanced shotgun that deals massive damage. Play as Major Song, who is the youngest to ever pass the martial exam, a government-certified living weapon!

Operation 3 was issued at an assault robot scrapyard, outside of Hanyang, Major Song found a clue to the treason. She dives into this massive scrapyard with confidence, but something about this place feels… off There are maniacally aggressive robots and a disturbingly ominous signaling device. A superior giving unreasonable orders, a scrapyard plagued by strange phenomena, and… a general with a steel tiger? Today, it feels like haunted or something

