Seagate & Marvel Collaborate On Black Panther FireCuda HDD

Seagate announced they have partnered up with Marvel for a new collaboration to make this special edition Black Panther FireCuda HDD. each of these drives comes with 2TB of space in them, each one designed to have a different character from the movies as you have a choice of the first Black Panther, Okoye, Shuri, or the Walmart-exclusive King Of Wakanda version with T'Challa on a throne. With a special light along the bottom to show them off in the dark. We have more info from the company about these drives for you below, as they are currently selling for $110 each.

"Paying homage to T'Challa (aka Black Panther), Shuri, and Okoye, these special edition HDDs deliver one-of-a-kind pieces of Marvel artwork to fans and highlight traits of the characters with customizable RGB LED lighting: magenta to honor Black Panther, cyan for the innovative style of Princess Shuri, and yellow for the elite strength of the warrior, Okoye. With up to 2TB of capacity, the FireCuda external HDDs are compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox so tech enthusiasts can capture and access a wealth of media, files, and games, regardless of operating system. USB bus-powered and designed with USB 3.2 Gen1 connection for universal compatibility and quick transfer speeds, the lightweight drives make it easy for Black Panther fans to take their whole library on the road."

"Exclusive to Walmart USA and the Asia-Pacific region, today Seagate also introduces the King of Wakanda Special Edition FireCuda External HDD. With the same features described above, this drive also presents a unique design of T'Challa gazing proudly upon his kingdom, along with magenta RGB LED lighting that drive owners can customize. The special edition drives include Seagate's one-year limited warranty and one-year of Rescue Data Recovery Services so users have peace of mind as they embark on adventure."