Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Knights, Seven Knights Re:Birth

Seven Knights Re:Birth Adds Trude and Ryan In New Update

Seven Knights Re:Birth has a new update available right now, as two new characters have been added along with several events

Article Summary Trude and Ryan join Seven Knights Re:Birth as new playable heroes with unique backstories and skills.

Trude Rate Up Summon and Power-Up events offer increased summon rates and valuable in-game rewards.

Celebrate 200 Days with special check-in events, Black Friday missions, and exclusive reward opportunities.

Advanced Arena launches global rankings, plus new hero costumes for Klahan, Amelia, Kagura, and more.

Netmarble has a new update out for Seven Knights Re:Birth, as [Hunter of the Strong] Trude and [Demonic Sword of Justice] Ryan have joined the game. This is one of those quickie updates where they basically drop two new characters intot he title along with a series of events for you to take part in over the next few weeks. We have the finer details from the developers below, so you can update the game right now.

Seven Knights Re:Birth – Trude and Ryan

Players can add [Hunter of the Strong] Trude and [Demonic Sword of Justice] Ryan to the roster of playable heroes as part of this update. Trude is a member of Celestial Guardians who represents the true nature of Valkyries and believes their essence lies in the struggle of battle. Ryan wields a serpentine demonic sword and operates within the Luminous Revolutionaries under a hidden identity while searching for his missing brother.

To celebrate their arrival, the Trude Rate Up Summon Event will offer increased chances of acquiring Trude, alongside the Trude Power-Up Event with a variety of valuable rewards. Ryan will be available through the Righteous Master of the Demonic Sword Event, which will also provide Pet Wish List Summon Vouchers and additional rewards. Additional details on these events and the new heroes can be found on the official forum. The update also includes multiple events, such as the 200 Days Celebration Check-In Event, where players can earn a 200 Days Celebration Ring Box, Pet Wish List Summon Vouchers, and more. A special Black Friday Event will run through December 11 in celebration of the season, where players can obtain Hero Summon Vouchers, Pet Summon Vouchers, and more by clearing given missions.

Other content updates include the introduction of the Advanced Arena, a global ranking content where players from all servers compete together to determine the true strongest player. Players can participate in the Advanced Arena Challenge Event to receive a Legendary Hero Ticket II, Pet Wish List Summon Vouchers, and more rewards. Additionally, new costumes for Klahan, Amelia, Kagura, Miho, Jave, and Spike are available as part of the update.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!