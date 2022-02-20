Several Developers Form Rebel Wolves To Work On Next-Gen RPG

Several developers in Warsaw, Poland have gotten together to form a new studio called Rebel Wolves and announced a new RPG is in the works. The team is made up of mostly former CD Projekt Red staffers, which includes an impressive roster such as Design Director Daniel Sadowski (Witcher 1, Nitreal Games, Growing Up), Narrative Director and Main Writer Jakub Szamałek (Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Thronebreaker), Animation Director Tamara Zawada (Witcher 3, Shadow Warrior 2, Capcom Vancouver), Art Director Bartłomiej Gaweł (Witcher 1-3), CFO Michał Boryka, and Studio Head Robert Murzynowski.

The team will be aiming to stop working under AAA development rules and work as a team to produce games, which includes the reveal of a next-gen RPG that doesn't have a name yet, but is currently in production. We have a couple of quotes from the team below as we now wait to see what they have in store, and you can see some promo art for the game down at the bottom. The team is also looking to fill several more positions, in case you're looking for work.

"For all of us here at Rebel Wolves, video games were always something we felt destined to do—something ingrained in our DNA. Personally, I couldn't be happier to have banded together with friends who share this passion. We're developing a video game we'd like to play in a way that games should be made. We want to evolve the cRPG genre by creating unforgettable stories and stirring deep emotions, all while working as a tightly knit team united by a shared goal and ambition. Collectively, we envision Rebel Wolves as a place where experienced game developers can reignite their passion, where they can focus on their craft and pour their love into an amazing, ambitious title. We want to stay small and agile—a place where people know and care for each other," said Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, Rebel Wolves CEO and Game Director. "In order to create truly great games, we won't chase trends or numbers. Our goal is clearly defined: to create memorable games, tell moving stories, and evoke visceral emotions. It's ambitious, true – and I'm glad it is. Art needs ambition. I don't want to create another game. I want to work on titles people will remember," said Jakub Szamałek, Narrative Director & Main Writer.