Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamera Games, Shapez 2, Tobspr Games

Shapez 2 Confirms Full Game Launch Happening in Late April

Afte rbeing in Early Access for a year and a half, Shapez 2 will finally see the game's full release happening in late April

Article Summary Shapez 2 exits Early Access with its full 1.0 release scheduled for late April 2024 on Steam.

Build, automate, and optimize factories to process and combine intricate geometric shapes in 3D.

No limits: free buildings, infinite resources, and no enemies or time pressure during gameplay.

Expand from a single asteroid to a massive space factory with modular blueprints and space trains.

Indie game developer Tobspr Games and publisher Gamera Games have confirmed the official launch date for Shapez 2. The factory building puzzle has been in Early Access since August 2024, providing a few updates here and there while being worked on for final release. That time has finally come as Version 1.0 of the game will arrive on April 23, 2026. With the news come a new trailer to watch here.

Shapez 2

Shapez 2 is a top-down factory-building game where you extract and process geometric shapes. Each shape is its own set of building blocks that your factories can take apart, stack, paint, and put back together in unique ways. Build and automate to produce distinct shapes and solve the production challenge of each goal. Automate the processing of abstract geometric shapes into more complex ones by cutting, rotating, stacking, painting, and more. Deliver distinct shapes to unlock new technologies and expand your factory's capabilities. Learn, improve, rebuild, and solve logistical challenges to design the most efficient shape production lines. Build in multiple interconnected layers, allowing you to compact and optimize your factories in a whole new dimension. Improve your designs to get the most benefit out of every space platform built and massively increase your production throughput.

Shapez 2 is the purest factory-building game imaginable – all buildings are free, resources never run out, and there are no enemies or time limits. Prepare for a 100% factory-building experience: effortlessly delete, redesign, and rebuild as much as you want, with no penalties, at your own pace. You're always in complete control – whether the messy spaghetti belts you built 4 hours ago could use some improvements or a whole circle factory needs to go, Shapez 2 gives you the tools to do it without limitations. Start your operation from a single asteroid and continuously expand by building new platforms. Unlock new layouts as you progress, and grow from a single belt into a massive multi-station space factory connected by space trains. Design modular blueprintable platforms to build on a massive scale, placing hundreds of buildings with just one click. Performance is very important to us, and with the complete rewrite of Shapez 2 in a new engine, we're doing our best to make sure that massive factories run smoothly – even with the all-new 3D visuals!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!