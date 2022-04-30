Shields Of Loyalty Releases new Trailer Highlighting TBS Gameplay

Indie developer and publisher Mosaic Mask Studio released a new trailer this week for Shields Of Loyalty showing off more of the gameplay. The turn-based strategy title is already out on Steam in Early Access, but in a limited fashion as the team is still making updates to it as they go. The latest trailer highlights some of the finer parts of the game as this is a modernized throwback to the classic form of TBS gameplay on a hexagonal grid system. No word yet on when the final version will be released, but in the meantime, enjoy the trailer below and feel free to check out the current build on Steam at the link above.

Shields Of Loyalty is a turn-based dark fantasy strategy game in 2D that takes on the legacy of the genre classics like Fantasy General, HOMM and Battle Isle and enriches them with great new features and modern gameplay. Experience challenging TBS action with high replay value on the island world of Mantaria and lead your army victoriously from battle to battle! Shields Of Loyalty is the turn-based strategy game to play to keep the legacy of the genre-classics alive, while adding new features and modern gameplay mechanics. Set in a lovingly crafted 2D dark fantasy world, Shields Of Loyalty will have players stay in the world of Mantaria for just one more round. Challenging turn-based battles with high replayability value will keep armchair generals victorious from battle to battle! Command one of several avatars with unique skills and auras.

Train your units up to two times to become stronger and more powerful followers, who you lead and manage in challenging missions.

Find artefacts to strengthen your troops in battle.

Free "heroes of the old wars" and use their power and auras to your advantage!

Discover the abilities of your units and use them wisely in the fight against the unholy brood.

Form your units into larger squads to fight against powerful enemies and withstand the onslaught of evil.

Tactical depth! Use auras of your avatars and heroes, the terrain and strategically advantageous formations to master the challenges.

Survive randomly generated environmental effects such as lightning, storms or meteorites that occur and make no difference between friend and foe.