Shiny Cubchoo & Beartic Have Now Arrived In Pokémon GO

As of today, Friday, December 18th, 2020 at 10 AM local time, Shiny Cubchoo has entered Pokémon GO. Iffy thoughts about how appropriate it is that 2020's winter Shiny release is a Pokémon with a cold, this may be the last major Shiny introduced in Pokémon GO of the year. Next week's annual Holiday Event is introducing costume variants of Pokémon that already have their Shiny forms unlocked, as well as making Shiny Jynx, who could previously be obtained by hatching and evolving a Shiny Smoochum, available in the wild. Read on for information about how to obtain Shiny Cubchoo.

Cubchoo is quite the nice Shiny, with its icy blue replaced by a vibrant, soft purple. Its dangly ice-booger remains the same shade of blue, though, which balances the color palette nicely. Cubchoo's evolution of Beartic doesn't get quite as solid of a Shiny treatment, with its entire body turning a slightly darker shade of blue. Will that stop me from trying to catch two Shiny Cubchoo so that I can have both, though? Absolutely not. We live and die by "Gotta catch 'em all."

Now, as far as getting Cubchoo, it appears that we're not going to have the same difficulty as we did while trying to catch a Shiny Rufflet last event. Thankfully, Cubchoo is not going to be a raid or Egg exclusive. Cubchoo is one of a few Pokémon, including Jynx, Swinub, Spoink, Woobat, and more that will be attracted to Incense more frequently.

Now, this is all happening during the current Chill Tunes event in Pokémon GO that will last from today until Monday, December 21st at 8 PM local time. Quite the short event, indeed. However, Pokémon GO trainers will have another chance to catch Shiny Cubchoo, as it will be appearing in the annual Holiday Event running from Tuesday, December 22nd at 8 AM through Thursday, December 31st at 10 PM. Note, though, that the Cubchoo appearing during the Holiday Event will be wearing a bow and will likely not be able to evolve.