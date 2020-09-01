Shiny Eevee Spotlight Hour Is Today In Pokémon GO

Today is Eevee Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. This special hour will feature increased spawns, giving Pokémon trainers a shot at catching a Shiny Eevee. The event will take place at 6PM in every time zone locally wherever in the world you are. Here's how you can optimize the hour so you can get the silvery variant of one of Pokémon's most iconic, lovable creatures.

Eevee is a cute fox Pokémon that is unique in the world of Pokémon due to its evolutions… or, Eeveelutions. It can become either Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon, Umbreon, Espeon, Glaceon, or Leafeon. In the future, the Generation Six Eeveelution of Sylveon will be added to Pokémon GO, but that should be some time from now. Because of the many different ways that Eevee can evolve, Shiny Eevee is a particularly coveted Pokémon, as trainers need to catch multiple Shiny Eevee in order to guarantee they can add all of its evolutions to their Pokédex. The best bet for hunting Pokémon during Spotlight Hour is to find a place with many PokéStops, lure up, and get moving.

This Spotlight Hour will include the bonus of double catch XP which will be active not only for catching Eevee, but will apply to any catch. This is something that trainers under Level 40 will want to grind, as XP is the fuel that powers level-ups in the game… at least currently. In order to maximize how many Pokémon caught, trainers hunting for Shiny Eevee will want to employ the Quick Catch method.

The Quick Catch method, while a bit tricky to master at first, cuts down on time spent waiting to see if a Pokémon is caught, while still throwing a ball at the Pokémon. Essentially, it exploits a mechanic in the game that prevents the "run away" button from disappearing while catching a Pokémon, allowing players to run away after the ball has made contact with the Pokémon. This skips the catch animation, cutting more than ten seconds out of each catch. It may seem minimal, but in an hour where you're encountering potentially hundreds of Geodude spawns, it adds up. This method will allow the speed and will help accrue more Stardust. Trainers can see the method in practice here.

Happy Shiny Eevee hunting!