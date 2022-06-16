Shiny Meltan Returns To Pokémon GO For TCG Event

The Pokémon TCG crossover event begins in Pokémon GO today. This event is meant to create hype for the upcoming expansion releasing from the Pokémon Trading Card Game on July 1st, 2022. One of the most exciting aspects of this event is the return of Shiny Meltan. Unlike most Shiny-capable species in Pokémon GO, Meltan can only be encountered in its Shiny form during certain events. It can also only be obtained by two unusual means outside of its introductory Special Research. So… how can you encounter Meltan and hunt for Shiny Meltan during the Pokémon TCG crossover event in Pokémon GO starting today?

Here is how you can find Meltan during the Pokémon TCG crossover event in Pokémon GO starting today:

If you have Let's GO Pikachu or Let's GO Eevee for Nintendo Switch, transferring Pokémon to the game will give you a Mystery Box. A Mystery Box is essentially an Incense for only Meltan. Make sure you walk to get those extra spawns!

You can also use the Pokémon HOME method. To transfer Pokémon from GO to HOME, follow these simple steps: If you don't yet have a Nintendo account, you're going to need to create one. It's free and easy to do so on Nintendo's website. Once you have an account, the easiest way to do this is to use the mobile version of Pokémon HOME so go on ahead and download that from the app store. Once you have HOME downloaded, clicking it will carry you through signing in with your Nintendo account. Then, head on over to Pokémon GO. Go to your Settings. Scroll to the very bottom, where you would find the areas to connect to the GO Plus, the Switch, and more. Pokémon HOME has now been added. Click it, and that will carry you through the easy process of connecting your HOME account to your GO account. Once you've established connectivity, you're all set. Clicking Pokémon HOME in the settings will now take you to a screen that says "Send Pokémon." (If you ever want to send to a different account, there is a "Sign Out" button at the bottom. Easy peasy.) Now, you're looking at your GO Transporter. You can pay to change this, but it charges for free over a short period of time. Unless you are, for some reason, very rushed to get certain species over to the main series, there is no reason to rush this. We do not recommend paying for this. Hit "Continue," and then you will be brought to your storage. Our final advice here is to be very careful. Once you transfer something, you can never get it back in GO. It is not a two-way transfer. Be very, very, very careful. Before you do this, it would be a terrific idea to Favorite everything you want to keep in GO, so you don't make a fatal mistake. Finally, your Mystery Box will automatically come to you when you transfer a species over. Pop it open and enjoy the Meltan spawns!

