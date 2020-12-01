Shiny Seel Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

Seel Spotlight Hour is tonight in Pokémon GO… and it comes along with an in-game bonus that was once the least coveted but now may be the most. Let's get into the details.

Tonight, from 6 PM – 7 PM local time in Pokémon GO, a legion of Seel will flood the game. Almost every spawn point in-game will yield a Seel, allowing savvy trainers to either catch or Shiny check hundreds of Seel in a single hour. Now, to answer the most-asked question: yes, Seel is available in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO and has been for some time. It will be available during this Spotlight Hour. However, and I honestly can't believe I'm saying this, but this hour may be better spent focusing on the bonus of double evolution XP.

Here's the thing. XP has felt, to many trainers, like a waste of time after hitting level 40. However, now that Levels 41 – 50 are live in Pokémon GO, it matters once again in a big way. Grinding out an hour of double evolution XP with species like Bidoof, Pidove, and all those common spawns that you'll have thousands of candies four can truly add up.

Now, if you want the Shiny Seel badly… go for it. Spend the hour hunting. However, one thing to keep in mind, is that Seel will very likely be a featured spawn during this year's Holiday 2020 event. There's no guarantee, of course, but all of the announced December Spotlight features (Seel, Snover, and Snorunt) are common features during this annual event. So it may be taking a risk to trust that you'll get Shiny Seel during the event, but personally, and your mileage may vary, I like the idea of popping on a Lucky Egg and grinding XP for the hour with some passive evolutions.

For those looking ahead, next week's Spotlight Hour is Swinub with the coveted bonus of double catch Stardust.

Happy hunting and/or XP grinding, fellow trainers!