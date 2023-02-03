Shiny Tapu Lele, Mega Gardevoir, & New Content Arrives In Pokémon GO

Niantic has unveiled their slate of Pokémon GO releases and events for February 2023 including Mega Gardevoir, two Primal Pokémom, & more.

New content is coming to Pokémon GO this month, including Mega Gardevoir, Shiny Tapu Lele, Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre, and more. Let's get into the details.

Tapu Lele & Mega Gardevoir in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this February 2023:

  • February 1st – February 8th: Registeel with the special move Zap Cannon
  • February 8th – February 15th: Tapu Lele with a Shiny release
  • February 15th – February 22nd: Regirock with the special move Earthquake
  • February 22nd – March 1st: Rayquaza with the special move Breaking Swipe
    • February 25th – February 26th, 10 AM – 6 PM only for Pokémon GO Tour Hoenn: All four Formes of Deoxys in Tier Five Raids

The Raid Hours for the month of February 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

  • February 4th, 2023: Registeel, can be Shiny
  • February 11th, 2023: Tapu Lele, Shiny release
  • February 18th, 2023: Regirock, can be Shiny
  • February 25th, 2023: Rayquaza, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this February 2023:

  • February 1st – February 8th: Mega Gengar
  • February 8th – February 15th: Mega Gardevoir, first-time release
  • February 15th – February 22nd: Mega Pidgeot
  • February 22nd – March 1st: Mega Latias and Mega Latios in Legendary Mega Raids
    • February 25th – February 26th, 10 AM – 6 PM only for Pokémon GO Tour Hoenn: Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in new Primal Raids

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in February 2023:

  • Current – February 5th, 2023: Crackling Voltage
  • February 1st – February 5th, 2023: Team GO Rocket Takeover
  • February 5th, 2023 from 2 PM – 5 PM: Noibat Community Day
  • February 8th – February 14th, 2023: Valentine's Day Event
  • February 11th, 2023 from 2 PM – 5 PM: Luvdisc Limited Research Day
  • February 12th, 2023 from 12 AM – 11:59 PM: Vulpix GO Battle League Day
  • February 18th – February 19th, 2023: Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas (In-Person Event)
  • February 22nd – February 24th, 2023: Primal Rumblings Event
  • February 25th – February 26th, 2023: Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Global (Remote Event)

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in January 2023:

  • February 7th, 2023: Pidgey with double XP for evolving Pokémon
  • February 14th, 2023: Woobat with double Stardust for catching
  • February 21st, 2023: Jigglypuff with double XP for catching
  • February 28th, 2023: Slakoth with double Candy for catching

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from December 2022 until March 1st, 2023:

  • Galarian Mr. Mime, can be Shiny
  • Delibird, can be Shiny
  • Bagon, can be Shiny
  • Deino, can be Shiny
  • Furfrou, can be Shiny
  • Goomy

