Shiny Tapu Lele, Mega Gardevoir, & New Content Arrives In Pokémon GO Niantic has unveiled their slate of Pokémon GO releases and events for February 2023 including Mega Gardevoir, two Primal Pokémom, & more.

New content is coming to Pokémon GO this month, including Mega Gardevoir, Shiny Tapu Lele, Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre, and more. Let's get into the details.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this February 2023:

February 1st – February 8th: Registeel with the special move Zap Cannon

Regirock with the special move Earthquake February 22nd – March 1st: Rayquaza with the special move Breaking Swipe February 25th – February 26th, 10 AM – 6 PM only for Pokémon GO Tour Hoenn: All four Formes of Deoxys in Tier Five Raids

The Raid Hours for the month of February 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

February 4th, 2023: Registeel, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this February 2023:

February 1st – February 8th: Mega Gengar

Mega Pidgeot February 22nd – March 1st: Mega Latias and Mega Latios in Legendary Mega Raids February 25th – February 26th, 10 AM – 6 PM only for Pokémon GO Tour Hoenn: Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in new Primal Raids

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in February 2023:

Current – February 5th, 2023 : Crackling Voltage

: Primal Rumblings Event February 25th – February 26th, 2023: Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Global (Remote Event)

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in January 2023:

February 7th, 2023: Pidgey with double XP for evolving Pokémon

Pidgey with double XP for evolving Pokémon February 14th, 2023: Woobat with double Stardust for catching

Woobat with double Stardust for catching February 21st, 2023: Jigglypuff with double XP for catching

Jigglypuff with double XP for catching February 28th, 2023: Slakoth with double Candy for catching

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from December 2022 until March 1st, 2023:

Galarian Mr. Mime, can be Shiny

Delibird, can be Shiny

Bagon, can be Shiny

Deino, can be Shiny

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy