Shiny Yveltal Debuts In Pokémon GO Raids In September 2022

Along with the reveal of the Season of Light, Niantic Labs has announced the details for Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in September 2022. This announcement actually goes a week into October 2022, so be sure to key into the details… even though some are left mysterious. Let's get into it.

Here are the Legendary and Mythical Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this September 2022:

September 1st – September 13th, 2022: Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys. These have already been released in their Shiny forms, so their Shinies will, of course, be available.

September 13th – September 27th: This rotation is left mysterious, though if I were to guess… Solgaleo and Lunala? We'll see! But it's certainly something major, as it's left unrevealed in such a big update.

September 27th – October 8th: Yveltal. We can now confirm that Yveltal will get its Shiny release during this event. Could we expect Shiny Xerneas soon after?

This rotation is left mysterious, though if I were to guess… Solgaleo and Lunala? We'll see! But it's certainly something major, as it's left unrevealed in such a big update. September 27th – October 8th: Yveltal. We can now confirm that Yveltal will get its Shiny release during this event. Could we expect Shiny Xerneas soon after?

The Raid Hours for the month include:

September 7th, 2022: Deoxys Raid Hour (All Formes)

Deoxys Raid Hour (All Formes) September 14th, 2022: ???

??? September 21st, 2022: ???

??? September 28th, 2022: Yveltal

Note that there will also be a Deoxys Raid Day on September 11th, 2022. Raid Days tend to have an extremely boosted Shiny rate that is even further jacked up than normal Raid Hours. We do not have full information on this event yet, so stay tuned as we reveal more in the coming days.

Let's also take a brief look at Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this September 2022:

Active now – September 6th, 2022: Mega Ampharos

Mega Ampharos September 6th – September 16th, 2022: ???

??? September 16th – September 27th: ???

??? September 27th – October 8th: Mega Lopunny

We have some mystery here as well. You can be sure to find the reveals on Bleeding Cool when we get closer to those rotations.