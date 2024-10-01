Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic | Tagged: Max Out, pokemon, Zamazenta

Shiny Zamazenta? Pokémon GO Announces October 2024 Content

Niantic has announced the upcoming Pokémon GO content for October 2024 including Shiny Zamazenta, Halloween events, and more.

Article Summary Shiny Zamazenta debuts in Pokémon GO raids from October 4 to 14, 2024.

Halloween events and special Pokémon GO Raids throughout October including Origin Forme Giratina and Darkrai.

Spotlight Hours feature Shiny-capable Pokémon like Pidove and Galarian Slowpoke every Tuesday in October.

Sewaddle Community Day on October 5 and multiple Halloween-themed events to enjoy in October 2024.

Niantic has announced the October 2023 Raids, Spotlight Hours, and more in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in October 2024:

October 4 – October 14: Zamazenta (can be Shiny for the first time)

Zamazenta (can be Shiny for the first time) October 14 – October 28: Origin Forme Giratina (can be Shiny)

Origin Forme Giratina (can be Shiny) October 28 – November 4: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Darkrai (can be Shiny) Weekends in October: Shadow Raikou

The Raid Hours for the month of October 2024 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, October 2: Zacian (can be Shiny)

Zacian (can be Shiny) Wednesday, October 9: Zamazenta (can be Shiny)

Zamazenta (can be Shiny) Wednesday, October 16: Origin Forme Giratina (can be Shiny)

Origin Forme Giratina (can be Shiny) Wednesday, October 23: Origin Forme Giratina (can be Shiny)

Origin Forme Giratina (can be Shiny) Wednesday, October 30: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles beginning October 1st:

Dynamax Grookey

Dynamax Scorbunny

Dynamax Sobble

Dynamax Falinks (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this October 2024:

October 4 – October 14: Mega Blaziken (can be Shiny)

Mega Blaziken (can be Shiny) October 14 – October 28: Mega Sableye (can be Shiny)

Mega Sableye (can be Shiny) October 28 – November 4: Mega Banette (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in October 2024:

October 4 – 11, 2024: Galarian Expedition, which will feature the Shiny release of Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres

Galarian Expedition, which will feature the Shiny release of Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres October 5, 2024: Sewaddle Community Day

Sewaddle Community Day October 12, 2024: Mega Raid Day: The featured Pokémon has not yet been announced

Mega Raid Day: The featured Pokémon has not yet been announced October 15 – 17, 2024: Magnetic Study

Magnetic Study October 19, 2024: Research Day: The featured Pokémon has not yet been announced

Research Day: The featured Pokémon has not yet been announced October 22 – 28, 2024: Halloween 2024: Part One

Halloween 2024: Part One October 26 – 27 2024: Event TBA

Event TBA October 28 – November 3, 2024: Halloween 2024: Part Two

Halloween 2024: Part Two October 31 – November 3, 2024: Event TBA

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in October 2024:

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 : Pidove with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny

Pidove with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 8, 2024 : Galarian Slowpoke with double evolution XP, can be Shiny

Galarian Slowpoke with double evolution XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 15, 2024 : Shroomish with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny

Shroomish with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 22, 2024 : Duskull, Litwick, and Gastly with double catch XP, can be Shiny

Duskull, Litwick, and Gastly with double catch XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 29, 2024: TBA with double catch Candy, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from September 3, 2024 until December 3, 2024:

Hisuian Growlithe, can be Shiny

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Audino, can be Shiny

Larvitar, can be Shiny

Axew, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o, can be Shiny

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

