Simply Groundbreaking Introduces Dynamax Drilbur to Pokémon GO

You will not have to wait until Max Monday to battle and catch Dynamax Drilbur in Pokémon GO thanks to the Simply Groundbreaking event.

Enjoy increased shiny chances for Excadrill and other wild spawns this November.

Check out new Mega and Tier Five raids throughout November 2024.

Spotlight and Raid Hours offer bonuses and rare encounters in Pokémon GO.

Dynamax Drilbur will be available in Pokémon GO ahead of its originally announced Max Monday debut. These are the details of the Simply Groundbreaking event.

Here's what's happening for the Simply Groundbreaking event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, November 15, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Friday, November 15, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Dynamax Drilbur will debut in one-star Max Battles ahead of what was thought to be its debut on Max Monday: Drilbur.

Dynamax Drilbur will debut in one-star Max Battles ahead of what was thought to be its debut on Max Monday: Drilbur. Wild Spawns: Jigglypuff (can be Shiny), Diglett (can be Shiny), Alolan Diglett (can be Shiny), Rhyhorn (can be Shiny), Phanpy (can be Shiny), Whismur (can be Shiny), Kricketot (can be Shiny), Woobat (can be Shiny), Drilbur (can be Shiny), and Noibat (can be Shiny). Excadrill, which can now be Shiny during encounters, will be a rare spawn.

Jigglypuff (can be Shiny), Diglett (can be Shiny), Alolan Diglett (can be Shiny), Rhyhorn (can be Shiny), Phanpy (can be Shiny), Whismur (can be Shiny), Kricketot (can be Shiny), Woobat (can be Shiny), Drilbur (can be Shiny), and Noibat (can be Shiny). Excadrill, which can now be Shiny during encounters, will be a rare spawn. Event bonuses: 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. Field Research featuring Drilbur Candy, Drilbur Candy XL, and encounters with Drilbur. Timed Research featuring Drilbur Candy, Drilbur Candy XL, and encounters with Drilbur.



Here's what else is coming to the game this month:

Tier Five raids in November 2024:

November 18 – November 27: Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny) Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny)

November 27 – December 3: Zacian (can be Shiny) Zamazenta (can be Shiny) Regieleki Regidrago

Weekends in November: Shadow Suicune

Mega Raids this November 2024:

November 11 – November 18: Mega Salamence (can be Shiny)

Mega Salamence (can be Shiny) November 18 – November 27: Mega Beedrill (can be Shiny) Mega Ampharos (can be Shiny)

November 27 – December 3: Mega Altaria (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in November 2024:

November 15 – 17, 2024: Simply Groundbreaking

Simply Groundbreaking November 18 – 22, 2024: Into the Wild

Into the Wild November 23 – 24, 2024: Pokémon GO Wild Arena: Global

Pokémon GO Wild Arena: Global November 27 – December 1, 2024: Max Out: Finale

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in November 2024:

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 : Teddiursa and Combee with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny

Teddiursa and Combee with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny Tuesday, November 26, 2024: Joltik, with double catch XP, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of November 2024 in Pokémon GO are:

Tuesday, November 19: Nihilego (can be Shiny)

Nihilego (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 20: Tapu Koko (can be Shiny)

Tapu Koko (can be Shiny) Thursday, November 21: Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny)

Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny) Friday, November 22: Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny)

Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 27: Regieleki and Regidrago

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from September 3, 2024, until December 3, 2024:

Hisuian Growlithe, can be Shiny

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Audino, can be Shiny

Larvitar, can be Shiny

Axew, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o, can be Shiny

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

