Sniper Elite 5 Reveals New "Up Close & Personal" Weapon & Skin Pack

Rebellion Developments has some new DLC on the way for Sniper Elite 5, as they showed off the Up Close & Personal Weapon & Skin Pack. The pack is officially out today, along with a free update for the game, and both come with some cool goodies. On the free side of things, you'll be getting a new multiplayer map called Kraken's Lair, which you can see an image of here. Meanwhile, the new pack comes with the latest content from the Season Pass One, as you'll get two new weapons in the Win & Co 1885 rifle and ERMA.36 submachine gun, as well as a tank top skin for both Karl and Monika. We got the details below from the team and a trailer showing all of it off. The pack will run you $11 if you choose to buy it seperately.

"The new Kraken's Lair map takes players back to the Nazi submarine pen from Sniper Elite 5's campaign as it becomes a new battleground for multiplayer conflict. Overhead walkways offer great vantage points for sniping, while the decks and corridors of the submarines reward close combat warriors. This free map is available now to all players in multiplayer. Up Close and Personal includes two new high-powered weapons as well as a new 'Tank Top' look for Karl and Monika. The Win & Co 1885 is a heavy-hitting rifle that, despite its restricted rate of fire, houses an enormous .50 caliber 50-110 round which can eliminate any enemy with a single shot. This is complemented by a new submachine gun, the ERMA.36. Featuring an integrated suppressor and high muzzle velocity, the ERMA.36 is a heavy but powerful stealth SMG. Up Close and Personal Weapons and Skin Pack contains:

Win & Co 1885 – Weapon Pack (Rifle + Attachments)

ERMA.36 – Weapon Pack (Submachine Gun + Attachments)

Tank Top – Character Skin (Karl and Monika variants)

The Up Close and Personal Weapon and Skin Pack is available now as part of Season Pass One, costing $34.99, or as a standalone purchase for $10.99. Season Pass One also includes the Landing Force and Concealed Target packs which have previously been released, with one more drop (including a new mission) coming soon."