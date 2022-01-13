SNK Vs. Capcom: Card Fighters' Clash Comes Out For Nintendo Switch

SNK has released a new title today for Nintendo Switch as they have presented SNK Vs. Capcom: Card Fighters' Clash for download. The company has delved back into its past again to pull another classic title from the NeoGeo Pocket and brought it to life with faster mechanics, impressive colors, and the ability to switch between different NGP versions. Here's a rundown of the game.

Introducing! SNK Vs. Capcom Card Fighters' Clash, a white-hot card fighting game for the NeoGeo Pocket Color (released in 1999), is coming to Nintendo Switch! Back then, SNK Vs. Capcom: Card Fighters' Clash was sold as two separate games; the SNK Cardfighter's Version and the Capcom Cardfighter's Version. But now, both have been combined into one game! There's nothing stopping you from collecting all the cards! SNK icons like Terry, Nakoruru, and Marco clash against Capcom legends Ryu, Chun-Li, and Mega Man in this insane card fighter!

There are 300 cards in total, where characters from both SNK and Capcom appear as Character Cards for fighting, and Action Cards for support during battle. Go out there and make the strongest fighting deck in the world!

You can trade between both the SNK and Capcom Cardfighters' Versions. What's more, you can even use their individual save data to have them battle each other! You may switch between the SNK Cardfighter's Version and Capcom Cardfighter's Version at any time, but each has their own save data. You may switch between the Japanese and English versions at any time, but each has their own save data. Trading between Japanese and English versions is not possible. The manual included in the game it is from the NeoGeo Pocket Color edition. Therefore, some of the controls may vary on Nintendo Switch.

This is one of the weird but fun titles from the SNK/Capcom series that they produced over the years, as the ROM has a dedicated fanbase of modders who have been coming up with tons of scenarios to play out using the original mechanics. Having the original out is going to be a nice bonus for people who have never tried it before.

