Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Releases New Minecraft Pack

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has brought the world of Minecraft into the game, as players can snag the new Minecraft Pack today

Article Summary Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds debuts its new Minecraft Pack crossover, available to buy and download now.

Race as Steve, Alex, and Creeper with the Minecart vehicle on the exclusive Minecraft World course.

The Minecraft Pack features new remixed Minecraft music, emotes, sounds, and decals for even more fun.

Pack is included for Season Pass holders or can be purchased separately; compete online with all players.

SEGA has released a brand new pack of content for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, as players can enjoy racing as the characters from Minecraft. The Minecraft Pack brings with it four new racers, a new track, a ton of music, and other additions to the game in a very epic crossover between two properties. We have the finer details and a trailer here as the content is available to buy and download now.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – Minecraft Pack

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is building upon its already impressive roster of racers with Steve, Alex, and Creeper from Minecraft! Journey through the Overworld, escape the Nether, evade the Ender Dragon, and race for first place on the Minecraft World course. The Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – Minecraft Pack also includes the minecart vehicle, remixed Minecraft music, additional sounds, emotes, and decals. Journey through the Overworld, escape the Nether, evade the Ender Dragon, and race for first!

Players who own the Digital Deluxe Edition will automatically receive the Minecraft Pack as part of the Season Pass. For those who want to take part in the Minecraft action, the entire Season Pass is separately available for $29.99 USD, which includes access to even more upcoming exciting Season Pass characters, vehicles, and courses. Players can also purchase the standalone Minecraft Pack for $5.99 USD. Players who do not own the Minecraft Pack will still be able to compete online against those who do and will be able to race on the Minecraft World course against the Minecraft characters.

New Racers: Steve, Alex, Creeper

New Machine: Minecart

New Course: Minecraft World

New Music: (available via Jukebox) Minecraft World: Intro (based on Comforting Memories) Minecraft World: Overworld (based on Comforting Memories, Infinite Amethyst) Minecraft World: Overworld: Final Lap (based on Relic) Minecraft World: Nether (based on Pigstep) Minecraft World: The End: Final Lap (based on Broken Heart of Ender) Comforting Memories (Original Track) Infinite Amethyst (Original Track) Pigstep (Original Track) Relic (Original Track) Broken Heart of Ender (Original Track) Minecraft: Character Select (based on Comforting Memories) Minecraft: Result (based on Relic)



