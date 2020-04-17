Sony Will Apparently Limit The Supply Of The PS5 At Launch

According to a new report about the PS5, it sounds like you may not be able to get one at launch as Sony will have a limited supply. The news today comes from Bloomberg, who is reporting that the company has made the decision to produce fewer units than many have projected they would be making for the initial rollout. In fact, the first year may have a limited supply, based on their findings. Here's a snippet from the article.

"The Tokyo-based tech giant is limiting its initial production run in part because it expects the PS5's ambitious specs to weigh on demand by leading to a high price at launch, the people said, asking not to be identified because the subject is private. The global COVID-19 pandemic has affected Sony's promotional plans for the new device but not its production capacity, they added. The company has told assembly partners it would make 5 to 6 million units of the PS5 in the fiscal year ending March 2021, according to other people involved in the machine's supply chain. When Sony released the PlayStation 4 in November 2013, it sold 7.5 million units in its first two quarters."

The article goes on to speculate that the new console will probably cost somewhere between $499-549, making it one of the most expensive consoles they've released since the PlayStation line was started in the '90s. Depending on how you look at it, this could be one of the best or worst decisions the company will make at launch. On the one hand, by limiting the supply you're making the console a must-own product that few people will have. Which will mean that when the next round of consoles come out, you might have instant success with people who wanted one and saved to get one the second time around. On the other hand, for a lot of people who are on the fence between the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, you could be handing players over to the competition if the new Xbox is ready to go with no supply issues. Especially that beyond a few exclusive games on each side, both systems will have the same library. What do you think of the decision Sony is making?