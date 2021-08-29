Soul Calibur II For PlayStation 2 Up For Auction At ComicConnect

ComicConnect, an auction house based in New York, NY that deals with comics, video games, and various kinds of collectibles, has put a rare, sealed, and graded copy of Soul Calibur II for the PlayStation 2 console system up for auction! This powerhouse of a game made by Namco has three versions, each for different consoles and each featuring a specific, console-exclusive character within it. Prospective bidders have until Sunday, August 29th, at 5:44 PM Eastern Time to place a bid on this wonderfully preserved copy of a fantastic game.

The three exclusive characters from Soul Calibur II are as follows: Link (from Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda series) for the Nintendo Gamecube console, Todd McFarlane's comic book antihero character Spawn for the original Xbox, and, in the case of this game for the PlayStation 2, Heihachi, from the Tekken series also by Namco. Furthermore, according to this game's description from the item listing on ComicConnect's website:

B+ Seal Rating; First-party Y-Seam with Sony security & Tear strip; Made in USA; T Rating

Third installment in the Soul Calibur series; Port of the 2002 Namco arcade game.

Transcending History and the World, A Tale of Souls and Swords Eternally Retold. Four years have passed since the spirit sword, Soul Calibur, defeated the evil Soul Edge. t the end of that fateful battle, the shards of the shattered Soul Edge were scattered across the world and Soul Calibur was lost to the void. Now, the evil that still resides in the scattered shards of Soul Edge threatens again to engulf the world in darkness.

If you wish to place a bid on this wonderful copy of Soul Calibur II, please kindly remember that you have until Sunday, August 29th, at 5:44 PM Eastern Time to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on ComicConnect's website by clicking here. Good luck!