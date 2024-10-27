Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Video Games | Tagged: SoConsole, Southern Comfort, xbox

Southern Comfort Reveals SoConsole Attachment For Xbox

Southern Comfort has decided to give Xbox players a new attachment for their consoles called the SoConsole for quick shots while gaming

Southern Comfort has a brand-new attachment for Xbox Series X consoles, as they have created the SoConsole for quick-serve shots of their drinks. As you can see from the images and video here, this item attaches directly to the front of your Xbox, using the USB port for power, as it will distribute small bottles of their SoCo Sour 50ml straight mini bottles at the press of a button, either directly or by remote control. It holds up to four of them at a time and is basically here as a party addition to gaming nights, allowing those who need a shot or play drinking games to add a little fun to the activity. We have more info and a quote below from the company about the new item, as it's selling now for $50.

SoConsole

Engineered for those over the age of 21 who crave excitement and the latest in tech disruption, the SoConsole seamlessly integrates exclusively with the Xbox Series X. This innovative console shell elevates gameplay by allowing players to "order" a 50ml shooter from the SoConsole when they are in the throes of a heated battle and need it most. Whether dominating a couch co-op campaign or navigating the rollercoaster of competitive gaming solo, the SoConsole provides a fun-filled break when the stakes are high and the vibes are vibing.

Attach the SoConsole to the Xbox Series X, plug it in and press the button to light up the device. The unit is green, black and yellow with a large Sour Up front that lights up when ON.

Lift the top plate and find three slots where three SoCo Sour Shooters can be inserted (the shooters can be replenished between games, of course).

After loading the shooters, put the top back on. To dispense a shot, press the button on the remote or the button on the unit to dispense.

The remote feature works at a distance of up to 80 yards in optimal conditions. It's perfect for keeping the fun going without needing to get up or sending a shot to friends while you're in another room!

"SoCo wants every experience to be fun and social, and that includes gaming. But listen, we're a whiskey brand and not a gaming brand, so we focused not on redefining existing tech gamers' love, but instead on infusing the gaming experience with more excitement," said David Binder, Global Brand Director at Southern Comfort. "Avid players are craving a more interactive and social experience with friends, whether they're celebrating a hard-fought victory or unwinding after an epic fail. And, what could be better than a SoCo Sour Up before a power-up?"

