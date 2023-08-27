Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crimson Herring Studios, Sovereign Syndicate

Sovereign Syndicate Releases New Gamescom 2023 Trailer

Crimson Herring Studios released a new trailer for their upcoming game Sovereign Syndicate during Gamescom, revealing more gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Crimson Herring Studios released a new trailer for Sovereign Syndicate during Gamescom 2023. Its only about a minute long, which is about as much as we were seeing for most trailers coming out of the event, but you at least get a sense of how the game will work as you play three different characters trying to clean up the streets in your own way. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is currently earmarked for release sometime in 2024.

"Explore an open world in this Victorian steampunk cRPG in Sovereign Syndicate. Choose from three playable characters with branching stories that intertwine. Investigate, interact, and take action to leave your mark on the world and its inhabitants. There are no random stat points here; use your skills to level them up, and trust your fate to our tarot card chance system. So, how will you solve your problems? Combat, persuasion, magic, explosives? The choice is yours, and all your cards are on the table, but be careful; the docklands aren't for the faint of heart. Leave your dice at home as you interact with a variety of characters. NPCs react to your gender, race, appearance, and choice of dialogue, so you'd better look and act the part if you want the "right" results. But not everything is certain; luck plays a role, and it's all in the cards with our tarot card chance system."

"The skills you use will improve your abilities while ignoring others will cause them to stagnate. Master the skills you choose and learn more about the world and its inhabitants to unlock special dialogue and skill-check options. So go, see, do! And don't be afraid to try the unconventional. Drown yourself in gin? Sure, provided you've got the constitution for it. Smoke that opium? Certainly, but be careful not to doze off— it might not be safe here. Put it all on black? You only live once, as they say. Even in failure, you learn something. A steampunk fantasy-inspired Victorian London awaits, filled with interesting characters and locations. Explore the back alleys, opium dens, brothels, and more at your peril, or relax and enjoy their simple pleasures. Investigate, interact, and take action to forge your own path."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!