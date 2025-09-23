Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dead by daylight, Krasue, Vee Boonyasak

Dead By Daylight Launches New Sinister Grace Chapter

Dead By Daylight has launched the Sinister Grace chapter today, bringing with it a new killer in The Krasue, a new survivor, and more

Article Summary Dead By Daylight launches the Sinister Grace chapter inspired by chilling Thai folklore and body horror.

The new Killer, The Krasue, features dual forms and unique attacks blending supernatural and gore elements.

Vee Boonyasak, a rock drummer, joins as the newest Survivor with music-driven perks and fast-paced gameplay.

This original chapter expands Dead By Daylight's horror universe with fresh lore, abilities, and challenges.

Behavior Interactive has launched its latest chapter for Dead By Daylight today, as players can dive into the horrors of Sinister Grace. As we previously discussed and featured, this content centers around a haunting figure of Thai folklore, as The Krasue will bring their own form of body horror to the game. We have the full rundown of everything added below, as the content is now live.

Dead By Daylight – Sinister Grace

While Dead by Daylight has brought many iconic licenses into The Fog, original Chapters hold a special significance for the team. It's a chance to explore the vast horror spectrum and delve into a different subgenre, with Sinister Grace marking a foray into folk horror – specifically Thai folk horror. The Krasue is one of the most fearsome figures in Thai culture, with its disturbing origin and grotesque appearance. Blending the supernatural with gnarly body horror, The Krasue is easily one of Dead by Daylight's most visually disturbing characters to date.

The Krasue

A Krasue is a creature that manifests as a floating head, typically favoring the appearance of an alluring young woman. It can float through the air, dragging its entrails around like macabre balloon strings. Fueled by insatiable hunger, it sheds the body it inhabits and spends the night hunting. In Dead by Daylight, The Krasue is Burong Sukapat. Once a promising opera singer, her voice was rivalled only by her beauty. When a mysterious offer was made, she greedily accepted, inviting a presence to inhabit her body in exchange for the fame she sought. And so the Krasue's curse began…

Playing as The Krasue will allow players to alternate between two forms – body and head – with each one offering a different approach to the hunt. While traversing as a floating head, The Krasue has increased speed and a deadly melee attack – the aptly named Intestinal Whip. And yes, it's exactly what it sounds like. On foot, The Krasue can spit the Leeching Gland, a projectile that infects Survivors, rendering them more susceptible to your attacks. This push-and-pull grants players freedom to alternate at their pleasure, offering a high skill ceiling to those dedicated enough to master her kit.

Vee Boonyasak

The beating heart of Axekick, drummer Vee Boonyasak knows what it's like to bleed for her art. She also knows a thing or two about roughing it on the road, having traveled across Thailand in the tried-and-true van. Sure, being swept into The Fog wasn't exactly good for the band. On the other hands, their streaming numbers have never been higher. Joining the ever-growing roster of musicians in The Fog, Vee's infectious attitude, up-tempo pace, and kinetic energy bring a new dynamic to every Trial. Boasting Perks and a playstyle fueled by the spirit of rock and roll, her addition to the game marks a jolt of energy that only a killer drum solo can provide.

