Space Crew: Legendary Edition Drops Onto PC & Consoles

Curve Games has finally released Space Crew: Legendary Edition, bringing in a ton of new content and humor to the sci-fi title. This version of the game basically is an all-in-one package as you get the base game, all the updates and add-ons, and a bunch of bonus content that makes this a well-rounded insane ride for sci-fi fans of multiple franchises. It will make you wonder why anyone would ever want to travel into space in the future anyway. You can enjoy the launch trailer for it down below as well.

Space Crew: Legendary Edition adds a wealth of new content including the epic Android Ambush campaign and, for the first time, the chance to take your crew off-ship onto stations, outposts and new vessels in Away Team missions. Featuring a new star-system to explore with new challenges and enemies to overcome as well as new legendary crew to rescue and recruit, the Legendary Edition expansion adds a galaxy's worth of content for new and existing Space Crew players! A brand new campaign – Players will take on a droid army led by rogue androids previously allied with the United Defence Force. Battle against a whole host of new Enemy Champions and ships across new missions, with new gear, liveries and upgrades available for victorious Captains to unlock.

– Players will take on a droid army led by rogue androids previously allied with the United Defence Force. Battle against a whole host of new Enemy Champions and ships across new missions, with new gear, liveries and upgrades available for victorious Captains to unlock. Away Team missions – Leave your ship and venture on foot for the first time with three of your crew onto outposts and large vessels in the all NEW Away Team missions. Selecting the right team will be critical for survival as Away Team missions consist of exploration, puzzles, or combat… sometimes even against the clock!

– Leave your ship and venture on foot for the first time with three of your crew onto outposts and large vessels in the all NEW Away Team missions. Selecting the right team will be critical for survival as Away Team missions consist of exploration, puzzles, or combat… sometimes even against the clock! Legendary Crew members – Build and personalise your ultimate crew by discovering and rescuing legendary crew members with amazing abilities and superior stats, to bolster your efforts against the enemy threat.

